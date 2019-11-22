× Topic: Simon & Garfunkel Story at Broadway Playhouse; and World of Chocolate Event for Aids Foundation of Chicago on December 5th!

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the actor/musicians playing the iconic music of Simon & Garfunkel in the wonderful musical review of the duo’s greatest hits and much more, in The Simon & Garfunkel Story playing at the Broadway Playhouse through December 8th. Taylor Bloom (Paul Simon) and Ben Cooley (Art Garfunkel) look and sound the parts. If you grew up with Simon and Garfunkel, you will not be disappointed that every hit song you hope to hear is performed by this duo and their band. From Sounds of Silence to Bridge Over Troubled Water, you will be filled with nostalgia and will surely be Feelin’ Groovy! If you are new to this music duo, you are certain to become a fan.

You can learn more about the actors Taylor Bloom at taylorbloomactor.com and Ben Cooley at benjamincooley.nyc and more about the show at www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com. You get tickets for this great show (many have had large audiences!) at http://www.BroadwayinChicago.com.

Then (beginning at 22:41 into the program), learn about the fine work of the Aids Foundation of Chicago helping people to live with HIV and others to get educated about how to live safely in a world where HIV and Aids still exists. Then you’ll hear about the exciting and incredible 16th Annual World of Chocolate being held from 6pm – 9:30pm at Revel Fulton Market where you can sample the intriguing chocolates of over 20 vendors who present far more than simple, ordinary and routine creations!

It’s an event you won’t want to miss and will likely return to year after year. Regular and VIP tickets can be purchased at: chocolate.aidschicago.org.

Tune in and enjoy!