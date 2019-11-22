× The Top Five@5 (11/21/19): Matt Nagy on Eddie Piniero, Fiona Hill on Capitol Hill, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, November 21st, 2019:

former National Security Council official Fiona Hill doesn’t pull any punches while testifying on Capitol Hill; Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens stands behind defensive end Myles Garrett’s assertion that Steelers QB Mason Rudolph hurled a racial slur at him before the infamous helmet attack; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy addresses the poor performance of kicker Eddie Piniero; Al Pacino has new Nazi-themed film in the works; And a young boy in Colorado calls 911 pretending to be his father with outrageous results.

https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3698202/Top5_Five_11_21_2019-11-22-005502.64kmono.mp3

