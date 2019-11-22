× The Opening Bell 11/22/19: Wall Street Performance and Personal Finance Questions

Paul Nolte (SVP at Kingsview Asset Management) and Steve Grzanich wrap up the week recapping the latest in the economy and the story that has been repeating itself over the last few years – progress on trade talks. (At 5:10) The two also touched on how market corrections can benefit a portfolio with the right strategy, what will help with the bond market and answered some listener questions.

Steve also expressed his appreciation to listeners as he signed off from The Opening Bell. Starting December 2nd, The Steve Cochran Show will begin at 5am.