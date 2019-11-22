× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.22.19: 78 hours of hula hoop, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, Fun Things To Do and Bright Side of Life

John Williams starts the show by talking with a Wicker Park woman from Perth who is on her 78th hour of hula hooping. Then, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi fills us in on his crazy week at the impeachment hearings. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx elaborates on some of the statements she made in her 2020 reelection campaign ad. And John, Elif and Lauren give you the “Fun Things To Do” segment, along with the Bright Side of Life.