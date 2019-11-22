× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.22.13 | Meet the New Robots at Hotel EMC2

On this episode the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6, followed by Lou’s First call. Northwestern Football coach Pat Fitzgerald joins the show to talk about the upcoming game, and Dan Hampton talks Bears. It’s National Adoption Month, and traffic reporter Mary Van De Velde joins the show on her day off to introduce her cousin Mary Mueller to talk about her story on adoption. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and later Stephanie Rowe, Director of Sales and Marketing and Mark Shouger, General Manager from Hotel EMC2 join in studio to introduce the property’s robot concierges, Leo and Cleo. The show wraps up with comedian Jake Johanssen in studio.

