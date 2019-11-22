Rocky Wirtz on 10 years since winning first Stanley Cup “I don’t think we win one nor three cups without Marian Hossa”

Posted 10:50 AM, November 22, 2019, by

Rocky Wirtz joins Kevin Powell, Lauren Lapka, & Roe Conn.

Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz stop by the Roe Conn Show broadcast from the United Center to discuss the 2020 team and the team’s celebration of the 10-year anniversary from its 2010 Stanley Cup run including Brian Campbell’s “One More Shift.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.