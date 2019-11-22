Rocky Wirtz on 10 years since winning first Stanley Cup “I don’t think we win one nor three cups without Marian Hossa”
Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz stop by the Roe Conn Show broadcast from the United Center to discuss the 2020 team and the team’s celebration of the 10-year anniversary from its 2010 Stanley Cup run including Brian Campbell’s “One More Shift.”
