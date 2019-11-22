A hooper performs with illuminated hula hoops at the Hula Hoop Festival Hoopurbia 2014 in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 29, 2014. Hoopurbia 2014 is the third edition of an urban hula hoop festival bringing together hoopers from around the globe for six days of workshops, dance parties and performance showcases with hula hoops. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)
Jenny Doan during her 78th hour of record-breaking hula-hooping!
A hooper performs with illuminated hula hoops at the Hula Hoop Festival Hoopurbia 2014 in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, June 29, 2014. Hoopurbia 2014 is the third edition of an urban hula hoop festival bringing together hoopers from around the globe for six days of workshops, dance parties and performance showcases with hula hoops. (AP Photo/Gero Breloer)
Jenny Doan is a Wicker Park resident hula hooping for her 78th hour as she joins John on the phone. Jenny is hula hooping to help fund mental health aid. You can donate to the cause here.