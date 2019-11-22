× It’s a Braunschweiger Thanksgiving with Graham Elliot!

Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot is in the the building…and Pete brought the liver sausage! Listen as Graham and Pete enjoy their very own Braunschweiger Thanksgiving Dinner and while they talk about some recipes you can make for your very own Thanksgiving dinner (recipe below).

Graham Elliot is an award winning chef, restaurateur, television personality and cookbook author. Elliot, a self-proclaimed “Navy brat” who has traveled the world and all fifty US states, has accrued many prestigious accolades including multiple James Beard Foundation Nominations. At age 27, Elliot became the youngest four-star chef to be named in any major U.S. city and was named one of Food & Wine magazine’s “Best New Chefs” in 2004. In May of 2008, Elliot opened his eponymous restaurant, Graham Elliot, which went on to become one of only 15 restaurants in the U.S. to be awarded two Michelin stars. To learn more about Graham go to grahamelliot.com.

Graham Elliot’s Brussel Sprout Hash with Apples, Smoked Bacon and Walnuts:

Serves 6-8

4 Pounds brussel sprouts

1 pound slab Applewood Smoked Bacon

1 onion small diced

4 Granny Smith apples

2T apple cider vinegar

1 lemon

2 sprigs rosemary, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Clean the outer layer of the brussel sprouts and remove move tough stem . Rough chop the sprouts

2. Squeeze the lemon into a bowl of water. Remove the core and dice the apples and hold them in the lemon water

3. Remove the skin from the bacon and dice into cubes.

4. Place the bacon in a sauté pan with a touch of water and bring the bacon up to a boil to render out the fat. As the bacon begins to brown add the onions to the pan and toast in the bacon fat.

5. In a separate pot, boil heavily salted water. Drop the brussel sprouts in the the water and cook for 2 minutes then drop into ice water to stop the cooking this is called blanching.

6. Place the blanched brussel sprouts and apples in the pan with the bacon and onions and cook for about 4 minutes.

7. Season with apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper and rosemary.

8. Add walnuts (chopped and toasted).