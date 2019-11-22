× Is Pete Getting Flirty with Debbie Gibson?

American singer and song-writer Debbie Gibson joins Pete McMurray on air to talk 2019 Thanksgiving Parade, being a celebrity judge on Nickelodeon’s America’s Most Musical Family, how Debbie and Pete know each other and much more!

Debbie Gibson has proven she’s an entertainer of immeasurable talent. From singer, songwriter and musician to actress and dancer, she embodies what it truly means to be an entertainer. A music prodigy, Gibson burst on the Billboard Pop Charts at the tender age of 16 with the self-penned “Only In My Dreams.” The “Original Pop Princess” quickly became the youngest artist ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit song, “Foolish Beat,” and entered the Guinness Book of World Records. To date, she is still the youngest female to hold that record. Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide, performed for British Royalty and hosted “The American Music Awards,” produced by friend and legend Dick Clark.