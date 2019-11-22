Former Chicago Blackhawks' Brian Campbell acknowledges the crowd's applause as the team honors Campbell before an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Highlights: Lightning 4 – Blackhawks 2 – 11/21/19
Former Chicago Blackhawks' Brian Campbell acknowledges the crowd's applause as the team honors Campbell before an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – November 21, 2019