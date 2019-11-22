Highlights: Lightning 4 – Blackhawks 2 – 11/21/19

Posted 12:20 AM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 11:11PM, November 21, 2019

Former Chicago Blackhawks' Brian Campbell acknowledges the crowd's applause as the team honors Campbell before an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – November 21, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.