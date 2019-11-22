× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on “The Knight Before Christmas,” “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” and what to binge-watch with your family over Thanksgiving weekend

Dane Neal chats with Alexander Zalben from Decider.com. They talk about Netflix’s new holiday rom-com, “The Knight Before Christmas” starring Vanessa Hudgens and a time-traveling knight. He also gives us the scoop on Dolly Parton’s new Netflix series, “Heartstrings,” and he shares his top recommendations to binge-watch with your family over Thanksgiving weekend.