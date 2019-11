× Dane Neal Full Show 11.22.19

Kerry Sheehan, Program Director of Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events for the City of Chicago joins the show to talk about the 106th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. David Hammond, Dining & Drinking Editor of Newcity describes his travels to the great country of France. Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben shares his top picks on what to watch on TV this weekend. Plus, Jerry Nunn from NunnontheRun.com covers things to do in December in the city.