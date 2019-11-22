Blackhawks Honor Brian Campbell with “One More Shift”

Brian Campbell talks about his Blackhawks #OneMoreShift with Kevin Powell, Lauren Lapka, and Roe Conn

2010 Stanley Cup winner Biran Campbell joins Roe Conn, Kevin Powell, and Lauren Lapka to talk about being honored with “One More Shift” and the celebration surrounding the 10th anniversary of the 2010 win. Campbell, now a player development coach for the Blackhawks, goes in-depth on his “One more shift” as he prepares to take the ice one final time at the United Center.

