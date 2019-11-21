× Wintrust Business Lunch 11/21/19: Where To Place The Amazon Echo, 401k Fees, & Updating A Frank Lloyd Wright House

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from where not to place an Amazon Echo device in a home, to the changes coming to a Frank Lloyd Wright house up in Wilmette.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Ian Sherr, Editor at CNET, shared the news of Google taking a page from Twitter’s playbook as they take a stance on political ads during future elections, and he also touched on how there are right and wrong places to put the an Amazon Echo in a home.

Segment 2: (At 5:40) Bill Geiger, CEO of Geiger Wealth Management, updated listeners on how to approach risk in a retirement portfolio and reminded them that there are hidden fees in majority of mutual funds, 401k’s and other financial products.

Segment 3: (At 11:54) Dennis Rodkin, Residential Real Estate Reporter at Crain’s, rolled through the changes in residential real estate on the west side of the city, along with the apartment market glut, and what will need to happen to restore a Frank Lloyd Wright house up in Wilmette.