Video: Eddie Olczyk in the PPG Paints Green Room

Former Blackhawk, current Blackhawks TV color analyst, and US Hockey Hall of Famer, Eddie Olczyk stops in the PPG Paints Green Room to answer some of our burning questions. Eddie recently added “author” to his list of titles with the release of his autobiography, “Eddie Olczyk: Beating the Odds in Hockey and in Life.” Watch to find out Eddie’s favorite book that he didn’t write, what sitcom his daughter caught him watching, and what ingredient Chris Chelios likes to put on his Chicago-style hot dogs.
