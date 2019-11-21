Thought Leader Doug Myers: A Surprising 2019 Expected To Continue Into 2020

November 21, 2019

The year is winding down and the market has exceeded expectations. (At 5:55) Steve Grzanich checked in with the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) to explain the areas that surprised him the most along with how the positive outlook is continuing into 2020. The two also touched on the progression of technology in the industry, yet the 1:1 relationships are still incredibly valued for customer satisfaction.

 

