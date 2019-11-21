× The Opening Bell 11/21/19: Boeing Operations Will “Absolutely” Get Better in 2020

Heading into 2019, expectations for the economy were low and the r-word (recession) was being thrown around a lot. (At 5:31) Steve Grzanich and the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) looked back to see which factors lead to the surprising performance. (At 21:44) Madhu Unnikrishnan (Editor at Skift Airline Weekly) touched on the Boeing deals that are slowing starting to roll in for the manufacturer and this could be the corner that needs to be turned.