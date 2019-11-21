× The Mincing Rascals 11.21.19: New SNAP program requirement, seclusion rooms in schools, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, impeachment hearings

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Justin Kaufmann of WGN Radio, Lisa Donovan of Chicago Tribune and Austin Berg of Illinois Policy Institute. The Rascals begin by predicting where the new requirement for the SNAP program will put its beneficiaries. And, the group moves on to question the seclusion rooms being used to punish Chicagoland elementary school students. Plus, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx already has an ad out for primaries in March, in which she address her handling of the Jussie Smollett case. Finally, the Rascals dive back into Trumpland with the latest bombshells of the impeachment hearings.