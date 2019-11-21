The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.21.19: Naperville teen facing hate crime charge, downside of recreational marijuana, a good samaritan

John Williams invites Attorney Harry Smith on the show to explain what happened at a Naperville school that led to one of its students being charged for a hate crime against a black student. Then, National Marijuana Initiative National Coordinator Ed Shemelya talks about why he thinks Illinois’ legalization of recreational marijuana is wrong. John then wants to know more about your bad guest etiquette experiences to continue a conversation from a few weeks ago. Finally, La Grange Park resident Betsy Buckley tells John how she saved a group of four from an oncoming train last night.

