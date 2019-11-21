× The Doctor is In: Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why ‘CBD’ is all the rage without hard science to back up its benefits

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine joins Roe Conn Show & Anna Davlantes to look at the placebo effect’s role in the current CBD craze, why everyone should get a flu shot if they can, the effectiveness of stents & bypass surgery v. medications in the treatment of heart disease, and why if our grandparents didn’t like vegetables there’s a good chance we won’t either.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697735/3697735_2019-11-20-153135.64kmono.mp3

Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.

