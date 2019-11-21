Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

The Doctor is In: Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams explains why ‘CBD’ is all the rage without hard science to back up its benefits

Posted 7:58 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:51AM, November 21, 2019

In this photo taken Thursday, March 21, 2019, Gus Dabais stands outside his Sidewalk Wellness store in San Francisco. CBD oil-infused food, drinks and dietary supplements are popular even though the U.S. government says they're illegal and some local authorities have forced retailers to pull products. The confusion has California, Texas and other states moving to legalize the cannabis compound that many see as beneficial to their health. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine joins Roe Conn Show & Anna Davlantes to look at the placebo effect’s role in the current CBD craze, why everyone should get a flu shot if they can, the effectiveness of stents & bypass surgery v. medications in the treatment of heart disease, and why if our grandparents didn’t like vegetables there’s a good chance we won’t either.

Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.

