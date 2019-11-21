Tech Talk with Ian Sherr | Hot Black Friday Deals, The Razr Returns and the Biggest Tech Scandals of the Decade

Posted 6:39 AM, November 21, 2019

This undated product image provided by Motorola by Motorola’s new Razr phone. Motorola is bracing for the future by returning to the past as it adopts an historical flip-phone design in a smartphone with a foldable screen. (Motorola via AP)

CNET.com editor-at-large Ian Sherr returns to the Nick Digilio Show to round up the hottest tech stories of the month.

With Black Friday around the corner, Ian shares the best deals on the hottest gadgets of the season. He also covers the return of Motorola’s iconic Razr cellphone and looks back on some of the tech scandals that rocked the 2010’s.

You can read all these stories and more at CNET and follow Ian on Twitter for all your tech news.

