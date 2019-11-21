× Tech Talk with Ian Sherr | Hot Black Friday Deals, The Razr Returns and the Biggest Tech Scandals of the Decade

CNET.com editor-at-large Ian Sherr returns to the Nick Digilio Show to round up the hottest tech stories of the month.

With Black Friday around the corner, Ian shares the best deals on the hottest gadgets of the season. He also covers the return of Motorola’s iconic Razr cellphone and looks back on some of the tech scandals that rocked the 2010’s.

