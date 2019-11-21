× Steve Cochran Full Show 11.21.19 | Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton and U of I Chancellor With Andrea Darlas In Studio

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6. followed by Chuck Todd from Meet the Press to discuss the impeachment hearings and the latest news in politics. Eric Adelstein joins in studio to talk about the fifth Democratic Debate that took place last night in Atlanta. Dean Richards calls in from Mexico and shares the latest news in entertainment. Blackhawks Coach, Jeremy Colliton talks about the game against Tampa Bay tonight. Later Andrea Darlas reunited with the morning show alongside University of Illinois Chancellor, Dr. Robert Jones to talk about Illini Days. November is national pancreatic cancer awareness month, and today is World Pancreatic Cancer Day. Jim Rolfe, founder of the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation joins the show to talk about the leading pancreatic cancer organization focusing on early detection research and awareness.

