× Nikki Haley talks about her new book, the impeachment inquiry, and Kim Jong Un’s ‘strange friend’ Dennis Rodman

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about her new memoir With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace, why pulling out of Syria was a mistake, the ongoing attempt by House Democrats to impeach President Trump, and Dennis Rodman’s role in U.S./N. Korean relations.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697935/3697935_2019-11-21-035635.64kmono.mp3

