FILE-In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a security council meeting at United Nations headquarters. President Donald Trump's former U.N. ambassador, Nikki Haley , alleges in her upcoming memoir that two top administration officials, then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and then-White House chief of staff John Kelly, tried to enlist her in opposing some of Trump's policies. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Nikki Haley talks about her new book, the impeachment inquiry, and Kim Jong Un’s ‘strange friend’ Dennis Rodman
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about her new memoir With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace, why pulling out of Syria was a mistake, the ongoing attempt by House Democrats to impeach President Trump, and Dennis Rodman’s role in U.S./N. Korean relations.