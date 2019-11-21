Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

Holiday prep with Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at Goodwill on Western Ave – Dec 8

Posted 8:38 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 08:37AM, November 21, 2019

Shop for everyone on your list at Goodwill!

Join Good Buy Girl Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store & Donation Center in Chicago on Western Avenue on Sunday, December 8 from noon to 2pm.

Judy has created holiday decor pieces from amazing Goodwill finds – and you might walk away with one of her creations!

In addition, Goodwill will be giving you the chance to win Chicago Bears tickets and $25 Goodwill gift cards plus tickets to the New Year’s Eve comedy show with WGN-TV’s Pat Tomasulo at the Beverly Arts Center and much more! Then spin the prize wheel to win Goodwill and WGN Radio swag.

Goodwill Store and Donation Center is located at 9321 S. Western Avenue in Chicago.

