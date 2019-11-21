× Hoge and Jahns: Week 12 Bears-Giants, NFL Preview

Last Sunday, with less than four minutes to play and the Bears down 17-7 to the L.A. Rams, head coach Matt Nagy pulled starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Coach Nagy said in his postgame press conference that the Trubisky was dealing with a hip injury. The next day, Nagy reinforced that Trubsiky was removed based solely on the injury and that if healthy, he’s the starter. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss how this went of the rails and who is to blame. Hoge think there’s a move the Bears could make at quarterback before the offseason, and the guys talk about which assistant coaches may be looking for new jobs. Later on, they preview the game against the Giants this weekend, play voicemails from listeners and pick college and pro games against the spread.

