Dane Neal Full Show 11.21.19

Today on the show, “Blockbuster” Blake Stubbs joins the show to talk about the gift of movies and what’s new on Disney plus. Then, Dane checks in with Steve Bertrand and they discuss the world of travel! The stars of the theater production “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” Taylor Bloom and Benjamin Cooley stop by to talk about the internationally-acclaimed hit theater show and what’s it like playing the iconic duo. Best selling author of The Tailgate Cookbook Beth Peterson discusses the rules of Thanksgiving and tailgating during the holidays. After that, WGN TV’s Jarrett Payton previews this week’s Bears game against the Giants. Plus, if you’ve got an NFL fan on your holiday gift list, Clay Luter, Co-Head of Sports for Ticketmaster North America, has the answers to get you in the game. And last but not least, world traveler Dave Hammond chats with Dane about the great country of France.