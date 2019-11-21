× Coach Jeremy Colliton: It’s A Different Game Every Night

Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton wasn’t happy with his team digging an early deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. He did see some positives in their effort for a comeback bid, though. Coach Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show to preview tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lighting, and answers some interesting questions about yoga towards the end of the interview.