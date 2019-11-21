GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 26: Head coach Jeremy Colliton of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on from the bench during the third period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on March 26, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Blackhawks 1-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Coach Jeremy Colliton: It’s A Different Game Every Night
Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton wasn’t happy with his team digging an early deficit against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. He did see some positives in their effort for a comeback bid, though. Coach Colliton joined the Steve Cochran Show to preview tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Lighting, and answers some interesting questions about yoga towards the end of the interview.