Betsy Buckley on saving family from oncoming train: “It went from curiosity to instant action”

Posted 4:43 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, November 21, 2019

Betsy Buckley, a special needs coordinator in Glen Ellyn, joins John Williams to describe what it was like to see a family in their car about to be hit by a train in La Grange. Betsy makes the selfless snap decision to run towards the car and save them.

