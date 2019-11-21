FILE - In this April 21, 2008, file photo freight cars sit at the Belt Railway Co. of Chicago, one of the busiest rail yards in the country. A fresh injection of cash, including money from a new $10 billion capital plan in Illinois, means that a long-delayed project to alleviate train-traffic jams in the city by building new overpasses for trains and installing modern track signals will finally get the money it needs. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
Betsy Buckley on saving family from oncoming train: “It went from curiosity to instant action”
Betsy Buckley, a special needs coordinator in Glen Ellyn, joins John Williams to describe what it was like to see a family in their car about to be hit by a train in La Grange. Betsy makes the selfless snap decision to run towards the car and save them.