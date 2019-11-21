× 25 Years of “Solstice”, the original Lifetime Christmas movie

Chicago’s very own Jerry Vasilatos joins Nick Digilio to celebrate 25 years of his Christmas TV classic, “Solstice”.

Jerry talks about his beginnings as a film fan, selling “Solstice” to Lifetime and the painstaking restoration of the film for its 25th anniversary, complete with a beautiful brand new score.

“Solstice” will be available on Amazon Prime beginning November 27th and available on DVD and limited edition Blu-Ray at http://www.solsticebluray.com.

