Wintrust Business Lunch 11/20/19: Personal Finance Questions, Store Branded Credit Cards, & New Chicago Tribune Owners

Posted 1:09 PM, November 20, 2019, by
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Steve Bertand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from Terry answering everyday finance questions, to the new owners of the Chicago Tribune (and what that means for the newspaper).

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Terry Savage, Publisher of TerrySavage.com, set the scene with what’s going on in Wall Street, but more importantly, what’s going on with the listeners when she answered a number of their money questions.

Segment 2: (At 11:19) Matt Schulz, Chief Analyst at Compare Cards, sorted through the differences betwee store branded credit cards and co-branded credit cards and how they can help or really hurt consumer credit.

Segment 3: (At 18:24) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s Chicago Business, explained why the Chicago Tribune is concerned with the company’s new major shareholder, Alden Global Capital.

 

