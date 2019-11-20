× Wendy and Dane Neal Full Show 11.20.19

Today on the show, Dane Neal fills in for Bill Leff! Robin Stevenson, award-winning children’s book author, discusses her book Kid Activists: True Tales of Childhood from Champions of Change. Morgan Olsen, Editor of Time Out Chicago and Chef John Manion of El Che Steakhouse & Bar and Lost Larson gives us a sneak peek of tomorrow’s grand opening of Time Out Market Chicago. After that, we talk turkey with Nicole Johnson, Butterball Turkey Talk Line Co-Director.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.