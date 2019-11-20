Wendy and Dane Neal Full Show 11.20.19

Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal. (WGN Radio)

Today on the show, Dane Neal fills in for Bill Leff! Robin Stevenson, award-winning children’s book author, discusses her book Kid Activists: True Tales of Childhood from Champions of Change. Morgan Olsen, Editor of Time Out Chicago and Chef John Manion of El Che Steakhouse & Bar and Lost Larson gives us a sneak peek of tomorrow’s grand opening of Time Out Market Chicago. After that, we talk turkey with Nicole Johnson, Butterball Turkey Talk Line Co-Director.

