× Wendy and Dane Neal Bonus Hour 11.20.19

Today on the bonus hour, Dane Neal fills in for Bill Leff! Wendy and Dane reminisce about their favorite Thanksgiving traditions with their families! Then, they play a Thanksgiving Mad Lib game with WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.