Time Out Market Chicago opens its doors on Thursday in the West Loop!

Posted 2:42 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 02:36PM, November 20, 2019

Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal speak with Morgan Olsen, Editor of Time Out Chicago and Chef John Manion of El Che Steakhouse & Bar and Lost Larson, about the grand opening of Time Out Market Chicago. This 50,000-square-foot culinary destination features over 15 of Chicago’s best chefs, three beautiful bars (plus a hidden speakeasy), an action-packed demonstration kitchen and an all-season rooftop. Olsen and Manion talk about the mission behind the market, what each of the new eateries has to offer, and more. The market officially opens its doors for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Time Out Market Chicago

Address: 916 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607

Phone: (312) 637-7888

