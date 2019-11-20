The Top Five@5 (11/20/19): Tom Hanks is related to Mister Rogers, the 62nd Annual Grammy Award nominees are announced, Mayor Lightfoot has some advice for the Chicago Bears, and more…

Alicia Keys, right, and Gayle King participates in the 62nd Grammy Awards nominations press conference at Studio 43 at CBS Broadcast Center on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, November 20th, 2019:

Ambassador Gordon Sondland opened his public impeachment testimony by dropping Vice President Mike Pence into the middle of the Ukraine scandal, telling the House Intel Committee he raised concerns about tying Ukraine security assistance to investigations. Former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley tells Roe Conn that Dennis Rodman is just one of Kim Jong-un’s strange friends. The 2019 Grammy Award nominations are out, and more!

