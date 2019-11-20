Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

The Top Five@5 (11/19/19): Kim Foxx announces her campaign for re-election, Dennis Rodman says his phones are tapped, Joe Pesci releases an album and more…

Posted 9:52 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:49AM, November 20, 2019

Joe Pesci

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, November 20th, 2019:

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman concluded his opening statement in the impeachment inquiry with an emotional message to his father. Cook County States Attorney Kim Foxx announces her campaign for re-election. In an interview with Kevin Hart, Dennis Rodman admits that after his meetings with Kim Jong-un, his phones are now tapped. Joe Pesci releases an album, and more!

