The Quiet Rooms: How children are being locked away in schools across Illinois

Posted 9:27 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, November 20, 2019

© Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune/Chicago Tribune/TNS Documents obtained through public-records requests show that Braun Educational Center in Oak Forest isolated students in seclusion rooms nearly 500 times over one and a half school years. About 150 students with disabilities attend programs at Braun.

Lakeidra Chavis, reporting fellow for ProPublica Illinois, and Jennifer Smith Richards, Chicago Tribune data reporter joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss how children are being locked away in so-called “quiet rooms” in schools across the state.

