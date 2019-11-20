× The Quiet Rooms: How children are being locked away in schools across Illinois

Lakeidra Chavis, reporting fellow for ProPublica Illinois, and Jennifer Smith Richards, Chicago Tribune data reporter joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss how children are being locked away in so-called “quiet rooms” in schools across the state.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697732/3697732_2019-11-20-152932.64kmono.mp3

