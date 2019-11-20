× The Opening Bell 11/20/19: The Shopping Season Begins Next Week – What To Expect

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and the National Retail Federation expect a record number of consumers to start that shopping next week. (At 6:23) Katherine Cullen (Sr. Director of Industry and Consumer Insights at the National Retail Federation) explained to Steve Grzanich the results of this year’s outlook and how the holiday has grown into more than just Black Friday deals. (At 20:40) Frank Steemers (Associate Economist at The Conference Board) then shared the results of the data that showed why wage growth is lagging behind the historically tight jobs market.