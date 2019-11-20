× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.20.19: 2020 Grammy nominations, holiday meals at $100, the Blagojevich family, the able-bodied adult program, TrueCar analyst

John Williams starts the show with a showcase of some of the 2020 Grammy nominees, some of which may actually surprise you greatly. Then, John welcomes Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel to share about his favorite spots to entertain guests over the holidays on a $100 budget. And Blagojevich Family Spokesperson Mark Vargas checks in with John to tell him how the family is doing, after a letter requesting the former governor’s commutation was sent to President Trump. And the Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary, Grace Hou, tells John about the new able-bodied adult program, which requires SNAP recipients to become employed if physically able and without dependents. Finally, car analyst Eric Lyman of TrueCar, a subsidiary of ALG, tells John about his rankings of cars this year.