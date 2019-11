× The Jobs Market Is Great, But Lets Talk About Wage Growth…

Many economists look at the country and feel confident about the current state of the U.S., but many every day American’s focus on their wages and think there could be improvements. Steve Grzanich and Frank Steemers (Associate Economist at The Conference Board) talked about the why wage growth has been staggering behind the rest of the economy and how businesses/employees are looking at the short term runway.