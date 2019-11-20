× The Daily Line’s Heather Cherone: “Mayor Lori Lightfoot has had a very tough first six months in office”

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the week in politics including the new “Lens on Lightfoot” series which will examine the first year of Mayor Lightfoot’s administration, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s effort to scale back aldermanic prerogative, Alderman Tom Tunney wanting to bring new liquor rules to Wrigleyville and Mayor Lightfoot’s budget plan advancing towards final approval.

