Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

The Chicago Way, John Kass (11/20/19): Dr. Lipson explores the impeachment circus, cancel culture, & where we go from here. Plus, who is next to get on Uncle RICO’s bus?

Posted 7:14 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13PM, November 20, 2019

The Chicago Way: Ep. 222(11/20/19): John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Dr. Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, to discuss the ongoing impeachment inquiry, how ‘cancel culture’ is seeping into everyday life, and the legacy of President Truman. Plus, Chicago Tribune’s Ray Long ties together the ever-growing occupancy of Uncle RICO’s bus.

Download this episode here

