Steve Cochran Full Show 11.20.19 | "Ok Boomer!"

On this episode, the show starts off with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Attorney Karen Conti talking about Jefferey Epstein, Cook County Attorney Kim Fox and how a vegan man is suing Burger King. Former Blackhawks Defenseman, Brian Campbell joins the show, and Dean Richards reports live from Mexico as he gets ready to interview The Rock and Kevin Hart. Ji introduces Parker Slade from Hexe Coffee Co. in studio, for this weeks Neighborhood Eats segment. Producer Viv jumps on air to teach Steve and the crew millennial lingo. Can you guess if they got the definitions right?

Listen to the podcast here: