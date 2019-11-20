In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 courtroom sketch, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, appears via video from a Colorado prison during his re-sentencing in a federal courtroom in Chicago. (AP Photo/Tom Gianni)
Spokesperson Mark Vargas: on Rod Blagojevich’s “spirits are up”
Mark Vargas joins John Williams to update him on the Blagojevich family as a friend who connects with Patti and Rod Blagojevich regularly. He tells John how much time the ousted governor has to communicate with his family and more, after the president received a letter asking for the commutation of Blagojevich.