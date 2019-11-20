Live: Listen to the impeachment hearings

Spokesperson Mark Vargas: on Rod Blagojevich’s “spirits are up”

Posted 3:53 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:52PM, November 20, 2019

In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 courtroom sketch, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, appears via video from a Colorado prison during his re-sentencing in a federal courtroom in Chicago. (AP Photo/Tom Gianni)

Mark Vargas joins John Williams to update him on the Blagojevich family as a friend who connects with Patti and Rod Blagojevich regularly. He tells John how much time the ousted governor has to communicate with his family and more, after the president received a letter asking for the commutation of Blagojevich.

