SpaceX readies Starlink, NASA explores Saturn and the History of Moon Trees

Rod Pyle of Ad Astra Magazine returns to the Nick Digilio Show with his latest roundup of what’s happening among the stars.

The space race in the private sector continues as SpaceX readies its satellite network Starlink and Jeff Bezos continues to push his own Blue Origin to make a impact in the market. Plus, Rod shares the history of Apollo 14’s “moon trees” and how seeds made it to the moon and back.

