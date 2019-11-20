Photographers on the roof of the Vehicle Assembly building capture the launch and rocket boosters landing of a SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The Falcon rocket has a payload military and scientific research satellites. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX readies Starlink, NASA explores Saturn and the History of Moon Trees
Rod Pyle of Ad Astra Magazine returns to the Nick Digilio Show with his latest roundup of what’s happening among the stars.
The space race in the private sector continues as SpaceX readies its satellite network Starlink and Jeff Bezos continues to push his own Blue Origin to make a impact in the market. Plus, Rod shares the history of Apollo 14’s “moon trees” and how seeds made it to the moon and back.