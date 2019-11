× Neighborhood Eats | Hexe Coffee Co.

Ji introduces Parker Slade, owner of Hexe Coffee Co. in studio, for this weeks Neighborhood Eats segment. The coffee joint focuses primarily on specialty coffees and barrel aged coffees… but let’s not forget the delicious sweet and savory pastries! They are located at 2000 W Diversey Parkway Chicago Illinois.

Be sure to read Ji’s article in the Chicago Sun-Times!

Listen to the podcast here: