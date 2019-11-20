× Mark Carman Full Show 11.19.19 | The Ethics of Cheating, The NBA’s Jeff David Steals $13 Million from the Sacramento Kings and Mark Needs A Wedding Song!

Tonight on WGN’s Nightside! Mark Carman takes over as we take a deep dive into the ethics and morals of cheating. Mark wanted to open the phone lines to see what kind of petty crimes we think go unnoticed after the recent release of Jeff David’s story, former NBA executive, who stole $13 million from the Sacramento Kings and is now in prison. Then, It’s 11 days and counting until Mark Carman is marrying his wonderful fiance Chelsea and he needs to pick a walk in song… Listeners call in to assist Mark with this important decision.