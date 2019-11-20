× It’s time to prep your turkey: How to prepare your Thanksgiving turkey for roasting

For more than 37 years, millions of Thanksgiving cooks have reached out to Butterball® Turkey Talk-Line® experts for tried and true holiday meal prep tips and advice. Nicole Johnson is the Co-Director for the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. She joins Wendy Snyder and Dane Neal over the phone to talk about the best ways to thaw, stuff, prepare, cook and carve your turkey for Thanksgiving. She also gives listeners advice on how to buy the right size turkey for any sized gathering and convenient ways to save on their holiday meal.

Butterball experts are always available to answer your questions by phone, online chat, and email. Call 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372) or text 844-877-3456 for more information.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.