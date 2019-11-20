× Is “Frozen 2” solid as a block of ice? Richard Roeper has the review of the highly anticipated Disney sequel right here!

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”- starring Tom Hanks as the iconic Mister Rogers.

“Frozen 2”- starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Idina Menzel.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3697930/3697930_2019-11-21-025630.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!