Is “Frozen 2” solid as a block of ice? Richard Roeper has the review of the highly anticipated Disney sequel right here!
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”- starring Tom Hanks as the iconic Mister Rogers.
“Frozen 2”- starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Idina Menzel.
