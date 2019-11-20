× Extension 720’s Swap Meet: “A 1970 baseball card of Pete Rose should be in your dresser drawer”

It’s Wednesday so it’s time to brag about your favorite collectibles / junk! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your old stuff on the Swap Meet! Are you looking to unload some of that old Disney memorabilia? Is it finally time to get rid of all the old records you have collecting dust in the basement?Have you been holding on to that old set of Marvel Matchbox Cars and want to know if you can use it to retire? You have the questions and Greg has the answers. It’s The Swap Meet!

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.