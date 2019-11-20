Connor Murphy on rookie Kirby Dach’s 5 game point streak: “He’s impressive…you have to keep reminding yourself that he’s only 18.”

Posted 8:11 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09PM, November 20, 2019

PHOTO: Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach (77) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chicago Blackhawks defensemen Connor Murphy joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about what’s needed to get back on track in order to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.

